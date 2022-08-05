Stewart’s Shops Opens New Location

The chain has announced the opening of a new store in Oxford, N.Y.

New York-based chain Stewart’s Shops has announced the opening of a brand new store in Oxford, N.Y. The company continues to deliver on its goal of opening three new shops and replacing 14 in 2022 alone — a mission that will cost the chain $50 million.

The newest location was formerly a Blueox store, which the chain has since torn down to build the Stewart’s Shops site from the ground up.

To celebrate the new shop, the company hosted a grand opening event on Friday, Aug. 5 with a ribbon cutting celebration.

The store — located at 40 North Canal St. — offered all day specials during the ribbon cutting celebration. Deals included: free single-scoop ice cream cones; free hot coffee/tea; free ice coffee and cold brew; 99 cent Stewart’s Shops sodas and Refreshers; 99 cent make-your-own hotdogs; buy one, get one free Stewart’s milk and bread; two for $7 half gallons and 20 cents off fuel all day.