Dracula-Themed Halloween Candy Pack

Starting this September, Ferrara will be offering a Dracula-themed candy pack that will be available nationwide and feature four different fan-favorite candies in time for Halloween. The new mix will feature Big Chewy Nerds Pouches, SweeTARTS Mini Chewy Pouches, Black Forest Gummy Bear Pouches and Laffy Taffy that comes in Banana, Apple and Cherry flavors. The pack will be sold in an 80-count standup bag with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $12.99 or a 125-count standup bag with an SRP of $17.99.

