FDA Provides Update on Synthetic Nicotine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an update on the current state of synthetic nicotine product pre-market tobacco applications (PMTAs). The announcement was made by the director of of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, Dr. Brian King.

According to the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), the announcement makes the following points: