MAPCO Opens Alabama Store

In addition to the new location, the company also unveiled a "Fueling Our Future" dedicated gas pump in benefit of Lee High School.

MAPCO has opened a new 5,600-square-foot store in Montgomery, Ala., which will feature the chain’s new “Store of the Future” design with an efficient layout and modern details.

MAPCO executives honored the grand opening alongside the store team with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 2. As part of MAPCO’s ongoing commitment to the communities it serves, the store also debuted on-site a “Fueling Our Future” dedicated gas pump in benefit of Lee High School. The pump will be open for 30 days following the opening celebration, with 25 cents of every gallon pumped being donated to the Generals’ athletic programs in support of local student athletes.

MAPCO company executives — including Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO; Katie West, general counsel; Keith Slater, chief financial officer; and Tom Bowden, chief marketing officer — were in attendance alongside company board members.

“At MAPCO, we always strive to provide our guests with unparalleled customer service and quality products,” said Chaveyriat. “As we continue to expand our service in the state of Alabama, we are excited to bring to the Montgomery community that same affordable and high-quality food, merchandise and fuel that has become synonymous with the MAPCO brand.”

The new store will have 16 fueling positions and six truck diesel positions. It also boasts an open floor plan and refreshed layout, including large windows and tall ceilings for an abundance of natural light and expanded restrooms with clean, modern interiors.

The store will feature unique offerings including an in-store Pizza Hut Express, featuring nine-inch pizza, breadsticks and wings which are available now. The store also offers an expanded selection of snacks and refreshments, including a variety of hot foods, cold grab and go sandwiches and salads, fresh pastry, nine flavors of ICEE frozen carbonated beverages, Fresh Blends smoothies and delicious freshly ground coffee by the cup from four bean-to-cup coffee brewers.

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Customers can find freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate ML Energy Transportation — a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers, as well as a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts.