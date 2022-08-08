Wildfire Awareness Beer Packaging

As the U.S. enters peak wildfire season, Molson Coors has announced the launch of limited-edition Coors Banquet Protect Our Protectors packaging to raise awareness and money for firefighters and their families. The new bottles are on shelves now, with proceeds going to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation and other local firefighter organizations across the country. The announcement of the Coors Banquet Protect our Protectors program builds on Coors’ ambition to combat the effects of climate change and become a more sustainable brand in beer.

