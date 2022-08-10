Cenex Zip Trip Announces Summer Giveaway

In its third annual giveaway, the chain will be offering a grand prize of a year's supply of gas.

Cenex Zip Trip has launched its third annual “Dog Days of Summer Giveaway,” in which the company will be offering various prizes, including a grand prize of a one-year supply of fuel. Customers who are 21 years and older can visit any of the chain’s 39 locations from now until Sept. 5 to enter the giveaway.

Additional weekly prizes include coolers, bluetooth speakers, a smokeless fire pit and more. Customers can enter to win as often as once per day, per location by scanning a QR code located on the promotional materials throughout each store.

Additionally, to further its commitment to help strengthen hometown communities and support animals in need, Cenex Zip Trip is donating $500 each of the seven weeks of the promotion to different animal shelters across its footprint. Customers and social media followers are encouraged to nominate their favorite animal shelter to win, and the top nominee each week will receive the $500 donation.

“With the fuel prices we’ve experienced this year, we not only wanted to bring some fun and excitement to our stores, but also offer one lucky customer some relief at the pump,” said Andrea Worley, Cenex Zip Trip marketing specialist. “We also love involving our customers and communities in selecting some local animal shelters to support.”

Several winners will be randomly selected each week throughout the promotion with the grand-prize winner selected after Sept. 5.

Owned by CHS Inc., a global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States,

Cenex Zip Trip is a chain of 40 convenience stores located throughout Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota,

Minnesota, Nebraska and Colorado.