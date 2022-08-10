LTO Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza has brought back the limited-time Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza for the eighth time. The pizza features Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust covered with creamy ranch sauce, layered with diced chicken, crispy bacon and then topped with a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. The pizza also incorporates Hunt Brothers Pizza’s signature Just Rite Spice. The hearty and savory flavors of the pizza create a familiar yet unique taste. Customers can purchase a whole 12-inch pizza or a Hunk A Pizza, which is one-fourth of the 12-inch pizza.

Hunt Brothers Pizza

www.huntbrotherspizza.com