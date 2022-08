Mars has expanded on its line of M&M’S products with the addition of the M&M’S Mad Scientist Mix. Perfect for any Halloween candy dish, the mix brings together three fan-favorite flavors in one convenient bag, including Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter and Peanut. M&M’S Mad Scientist Mix will be available in eight-ounce bags. Mars is also launching more Halloween themed treats as the holiday approaches.

