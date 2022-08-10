YEO to Host Habitat for Humanity Team Building Exercise

At this year's Young Executives Organization conference, attendees will have a chance to practice team building while benefiting local military families.

The Young Executives Organization (YEO) is giving attendees of YEO 2022 the chance to practice team building while giving back through a unique team building opportunity.

The YEO Conference will occur from Sept. 7-9 at the Nouria Energy headquarters.

At the event, attendees can participate in Operation Playhouse, a program hosted by Habitat for Humanity that benefits local veterans and military families and children.

Teams will build two playhouses in the morning and present them directly to the children of local veterans in a surprise ceremony in the afternoon. The event will take place on Sept. 7 at 8 a.m.

Seating for the conference is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Register for the event at www.yeoconference.com.