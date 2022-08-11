ACE Appoints New Board Members, Re-Elects Several Others

At the company's annual business meeting, five board members were re-elected and two were newly appointed.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) has re-elected five existing board members, as well as elected two new members. The decisions were made at the company’s annual business meeting prior to ACE’s 35th annual conference in Omaha, Neb.

Re-elected to the board of directors for three-year terms:

Redfield Energy, LLC — Represented by Troy Knecht

KAAPA Ethanol, LLC — Represented by Scott McPheeters

Absolute Energy, LLC — Represented by Rick Schwarck

Golden Grain Energy, LLC — Represented by Dave Sovereign

East River Electric Power Cooperative — Represented by Chris Studer

Randy Gard, representing Bosselman Enterprises, owner of the Nebraska-based Pump & Pantry convenience store chain, was elected as a new member to the board of directors for a three-year term.

“ACE was the first organization we contacted as we started on our quest to become Nebraska’s largest blender of renewable fuels,” Gard said. “As a retailer and wholesaler, ACE’s mix of leadership, information, talent and overall support has helped us make huge strides toward our goals. I am honored to be selected for the board and look forward to adding as much value as I can.”

Wayne Garrett, general manager with Chief Ethanol Fuels, was also newly elected to represent the company on the board of directors for a three-year term. He fills the seat of Duane Kristensen who retired from Chief Ethanol in 2021.

“ACE is a true showcase of what it means to build mutually beneficial partnerships throughout the ethanol industry that brings value to our farmers, suppliers and end consumers,” Garrett said. “The outcomes that ACE provides to the ethanol industry are paramount for the industry to continue to progress. I look forward to immersing myself into the ACE board and being an active participant in moving the mission forward.”

