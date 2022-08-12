Urban Insurance Sets Focus on C-Store Industry

The insurance brokerage will offer its services and expertise to the industry.

Urban Insurance Services has announced that it will set its focus on the retail fueling and c-store industry to serve operators with industry insights and best-in-class technology.

Through its various programs it has access to, Urban provides insurance services for a variety of industries and has developed a specialized niche within the retail fueling and convenience store sector. It’s long-lasting partnerships with “A+” rated carriers and wholesale brokers allows it to get creative with the type of programs it can place with its clients and fully cover their operation without any missed areas of coverage.

Like the fuel and convenience industry, a seamless customer experience translates into a better experience overall which can only be achieved through staying ahead of the curve.

Benefits of Urban Insurance are:

Dedicated Claims Management — Managing claims is a hard task and can be very time consuming. Urban has established industry relationships with reliable TPAs and has onboarded claims management experts to reduce the overall cost of risk.

Technologically Advanced — Technology has been introduced to make things much more efficient. Urban has partnered with technology providers in order to streamline the process within the insurance industry. Clients will be able to manage their entire insurance program from a single portal, which is much more efficient than having to go through many different sources to get to an end result.

Industry Experts — Clients can be confident in knowing that Urban Insurance is well versed in the retail fueling and convenience store industry. It requires specific knowledge to understand how risk exposure can be reduced and because of the complexity of the industry, only a select few can create a comprehensive solution.

Turn Around Time — Whether it’s an acquisition, renewal or a special situation of needed to obtain coverage

“The insurance side of the retail fueling and convenience store industry has been underserved for a very long time. Traditional brokers don’t fully understand the nature of the business and can’t have conversations with seasoned operators about the operational issues and new technological developments in the space that can help them operate in a much safer manner,” said a representative from Urban Insurance.

Irvine, Calif.-based Urban Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage providing an array of property, casualty and risk management products throughout North America. Urban Insurance Services is a portfolio company of AVRA Venture Group, a sector focused private investment firm specializing in implementing proven practices and operational initiatives across its portfolio companies.