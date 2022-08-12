Yesway Opens Four New Allsup’s Stores

In the past 30 days, the chain has added stores at four locations throughout Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Yesway has opened four new Allsup’s stores in Colorado City, Ariz.; Claude, Texas; San Angelo, Texas; and Carlsbad, N.M. The new locations bring the chain’s total store count to 410, with 30 opening in 2022 alone.

The new-to-industry Allsup’s stores each have 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, 24 fueling positions and high-speed diesel fueling lanes as well.

These are just the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is swiftly bringing to market. The stores are open 24 hours per day and customers can find Allsup’s world-famous burritos; a full array of Yesway and Allsup’s private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high-quality fresh Allsup’s bread, milk and eggs; and a beer cave, along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering more than 30 digital currencies.

“We have been renovating, rebuilding and constructing our Allsup’s and Yesway stores at a furious pace this year, and it is thanks to our talented team that we have been able to do so,” said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. “We look forward to serving our customers in Claude, Colorado City, San Angelo and Carlsbad. We invite everyone to celebrate with us at our community-centered grand openings later this fall, which will feature concerts, special promotions, localized philanthropic outreach and the introduction of Allsup’s world famous deep-fried burrito.”

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision-making.