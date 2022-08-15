Flavor Swap Potato Chips

Lay’s has announced the return of its iconic Lay’s Flavor Swap Lineup, including Doritos, Funyuns and Cheetos mashups, along with the brand new Lay’s Kettle Cooked Frito Chili Cheese. The new flavor combines the crunch of Lay’s Kettle Cooked Potato chips with the chili and cheese flavor fans have enjoyed from Fritos. This year’s Flavor Swap lineup also includes three returning flavors that merge Lay’s chips with other Frito-Lay favorites:

Lay’s Cheetos Flavor

Lay’s Doritos Cool Ranch Flavor

Lay’s Wavy Funyuns Onion Flavor

The four Lay’s Flavor Swap offerings are available in retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.59 per 7.75-ounce and eight-ounce bag and $2.29 per 2.5-ounce and 2.625-ounce bag.