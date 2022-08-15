How to Develop Your EV Strategy

Pilot and GM have rolled out a national electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure partnership to support EV adoption. This project will see a network of 2,000 charging stalls, powered by EVgo eXtend and open to all EV brands, installed at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the country— connecting urban and rural communities, particularly along American highways.

For this month’s National Advisory Group’s (NAG) How To series, Pilot’s John Tully, Vice President Of Strategy and Business Development, discussed the program and talks about how c-store retailers can get into EV adoption.

Watch the interview now at: EV Strategy