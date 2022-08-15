QuikTrip Launches Checkout-Free Store

The chain's new non-gasoline store features Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, which allows customers to skip checkout.

QuikTrip has announced the opening of a new non-gasoline location that uses Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for customers. The new store is located in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center in Tulsa, Okla.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Tulsa with our second non-gas location nationwide and we look forward to introducing this new innovative store experience to the downtown Tulsa community,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s corporate communications manager. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is designed to eliminate checkout lines, enabling guests to enjoy a frictionless shopping experience and get what they need quickly.”

BOK Tower customers can enjoy QuikTrip “snackles,” including the Nitro Coffee Station with freshly brewed coffee, as well as its complete menu of grab-and-go items like fresh donuts, salads, wraps and QuikTrip’s signature pizza by the slice. QT Kitchens customer favorites include Mac & Cheese, breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches and much more.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with more than 900 stores in 15 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.