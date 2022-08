Kellogg’s — in anticipation of the new movie “Hocus Pocus 2” — has announced the launch of Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal. Each bite contains mixed berry flavors with purple, orange and yellow star-shaped pieces topped with green and purple flecks. The new cereal is available at retailers nationwide for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $4.29 for a 7.7-ounce box and $5.29 for a 12-ounce box.

Kellogg Co.

www.kelloggcompany.com