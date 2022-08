RXBAR’s Pumpkin Spice protein bar will be available to customers starting Aug. 30. The bar contains 12 grams of protein and is made with cinnamon, pumpkin, cloves and a few other simple ingredients — egg whites for protein, dates to bind and nuts for texture. The launch of this pumpkin spice protein bar comes following the introduction of RXBAR’s new Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie protein bar that was released earlier this month.

