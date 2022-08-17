Pre-Packaged Chocolate and Strawberry Parfaits

Rich Products has introduced Specialty Treat Shop Parfaits to its offerings. The Parfaits — layering cake, icing and rich filling — are available in Strawberry and Chocolate flavors. The Strawberry variety features vanilla cake, vanilla icing and naturally flavored strawberry filling in a 5.5-ounce dessert cup. The Chocolate flavor layers chocolate cake, vanilla icing and rich chocolate icing in a four-ounce cup. The individually packaged treats arrive frozen, eight per case, with a 365-day shelf life and a refrigerated shelf life of 10 days.

Rich’s Foodservice

www.richsusa.com