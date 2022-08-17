Seasonal Hard Latte Flavors

Twelve5 has announced the re-release of limited edition favorites like the Pumpkin Spice Hard Latte, Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte and the Winter Wonderland Hard Latte Variety Pack. Twelve5’s Rebel Pumpkin Spice Hard Latte is on shelves now and will be available in stores through October, whereas the Peppermint Mocha Hard Lattes and Winter Wonderland Hard Latte Variety Packs will be on shelves starting in November and lasting through the holiday season. The 5% ABV beverages are available in over 45 states.

Twelve5 Beverage Co.

www.rebelhardcoffee.com