Stewart’s Shops Makes $100,000 Donation

The donation will go towards the "Legends Field" project and will help fund a new baseball complex from the Parkhurst Field Foundation.

Stewart’s Shops has announced its support of the “Legends Field” project — which broke ground in June 2022 — with a $100,000 donation.

The Parkhurst Field Foundation is building a brand-new baseball complex in Gloversville, N.Y. This complex will be complete with five lighted, regulation, little league fields. It will also have a special premier field.

This premier field will be set up with the same 1906 home plate location of the former A.J&G Park that major league baseball legends Honus Wagner, Cy Young and Moonlight Doc Graham played on. Parkhurst Field’s connection to the early years of professional baseball, and to Archibald “Moonlight” Graham, a character in the 1989 Kevin Costner movie “Field of Dreams,” are the core elements of the project to transform the park into a tourism destination.

Due to the history and connection Parkhurst Field has with the early days of baseball, the park will aim to become a tourist destination, with the goal to create a nationally recognized destination for little league teams and visitors alike.

The facility will be able to host tournaments, and the location is estimated to serve 16 little league teams per week, with about 13 kids per team, leading to an estimated 500 attendees per week at the location between July 4 and Labor Day every year once the fields are built and ready for baseball.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 335 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.