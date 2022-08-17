YEO Conference to Host DEI Workshop

Jayson Council will lead the workshop on Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m.

At the Young Executives Organization (YEO) Conference from Sept. 7-9, Jayson Council, principal at Adjaycent Consulting, will lead an interactive workshop that explains why it is critical for businesses to understand, respect and accommodate different life experiences in order to support employees with the necessary skill set for the ever-changing retail industry.

Retailers will understand the need to recognize and be more inclusive of all employees, especially when considering the social context relating to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The conference will be held at Nouria Energy’s headquarters in Worcester, Mass., with Council’s workshop — “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the C-Store Industry” — to be held Sept. 9 at 8:30 a.m.

Register for the event at www.yeoconference.com.