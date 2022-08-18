Love’s Opens Minnesota Store

The new site — which adds 84 truck spaces and 75 jobs — will be located in Columbus, Minn.

Love’s Travel Stops has announced the opening of a new travel stop in Columbus, Minn. The store, located off Interstate 35, adds 84 truck parking spaces and 75 jobs to Anoka County.

“The fourth Love’s in Minnesota will provide customers with clean spaces and friendly faces when they stop at the Heart of the Highway,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The new Love’s in Columbus will offer plenty of amenities to ensure that professional drivers and four-wheel customers get back on the road quickly.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 12,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza (opening Sept. 1) and Hardee’s (opening Aug. 22)

84 truck parking spaces

72 car parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

10 showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Speedco

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to a local non-profit organization.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people.