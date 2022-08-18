Minus Forty Technologies and QBD Combine Offerings

The two companies together will form Due North, enabling the company to create refrigerated retail merchandising solutions at a larger scale.

Minus Forty Technologies and QBD have combined their offerings to create one retail refrigerating merchandising company — Due North.

The amalgamation will enable Due North to create refrigerated retail merchandising solutions that maximize customer success through a variety of means, including domestic manufacturing capacity that ensures alignment with its customers’ business growth requirements.

“Due North has been purpose-built to create solutions that advance our customers’ business interests and enhance their business performance in an ever-evolving retail landscape,” said Troy Shannan, CEO of Due North. “We are absolutely committed to supporting our customers’ success by investing in new product and service innovations that give them true competitive advantage and help them maximize their sales.”

The Due North synergy creates an unparalleled portfolio of a megastar retail refrigeration merchandising solutions. The combined portfolio, exclusively available through Due North, will:

Create superior brand experiences that align with customers’ retail strategies

Advance customers’ competitive advantage and their merchandise products to maximize sales

Simplify customers’ refrigerated retail merchandising programs

“Our newly combined brands and businesses, under the Due North powerhouse, gives our customers even more opportunities to operationalize the most suitable refrigerated retail merchandising program for them,” said Julian Attree, founder and former CEO of Minus Forty Technologies and now chief strategy officer of Due North. “We’re ready, willing and very able to create the right solution for our customers across a wide range of retail segments.”

Due North will support customers in retail segments including beverage, ice cream, pet food, micro markets, grocery, food service, convenience, QSR, pharmacy and more.