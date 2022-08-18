Purple Pump Campaign Surpasses $1M in Fundraising for Alzheimer’s Support

Family-owned Volta Oil, based in Plymouth, Mass., has raised more than $170,000 during its annual seven-week campaign to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association bringing the total amount raised in its 11-year history to $1.1 million. Purple Pump Up is the largest convenience store cause-marketing campaign in the country to bolster awareness and raise funds towards the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I applaud our store personnel and the Purple Pump Up team members for another successful campaign,” said Jim Garrett, Chairman of Volta Oil Co.

Eighteen Rapid Refill Convenience and Garrett’s Family Market locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island participated in the campaign from May 27-July 18, allowing customers the option to give donations both inside stores and at the gas pumps.

“It is incredible to see Purple Pump Up reach the $1 million milestone– a clear testament to Volta Oil’s commitment, and the generosity of its customers, to make a difference in the fight to end Alzheimer’s” said Jim Wessler, CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter. “We are so grateful for this partnership which continues to have a direct impact supporting vital research and essential programs and services in our local communities.”

In recognition of the Alzheimer’s Association’s “The Longest Day” fundraising and awareness effort – an initiative on and around the summer solstice in which people from across the world fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice – locations also donated 5 cents from every gallon of gas and diesel sold between June 20th and 21st.

“I am also grateful to our dedicated sponsors who never fail to show their support for our communities through their generous donations,” Garrett said.

Platinum sponsors of the 2022 Purple Pump Up include Coca Cola, Coremark, Global, and Kelliher Corbett Group. Gold sponsors include New England Ice Cream, Shell, Webster Bank, Citgo, Pepsi, Altria, Gray, Gray, & Gray and GSTV.