Convenience store operators who have begun carrying CBD products are well advised to learn a good deal about them — for instance, what is full-spectrum CBD?

The place to start is at the beginning. CBD stands for cannabidiol, a natural chemical found in the cannabis sativa plant, more commonly known as marijuana or hemp. It does not contain THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the major psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that makes people feel high. As a result, CBD products are sold as a way to enjoy the calming effects of marijuana without the high.

Unlike its cousin THC, CBD is neither intoxicating nor psychoactive.

A full-spectrum CBD product is one that contains multiple cannabis plant extracts, including essential oils, terpenes and other cannabinoids, such as CBN (cannabinol). Full-spectrum CBD products may also contain up to 0.3% of THC. It contains small amounts of other cannabis compounds, like flavonoids and terpenes.

On the other hand, CBD isolate — the third common form of CBD — contains CBD only. It is the pure form of CBD and contains no other cannabis plant compounds. One caveat is that while each of these terms carries meaning, CBD and related terms sometimes do not undergo much in the way of regulation. As a result, some manufacturers may use the words interchangeably or even misuse them.

Full-spectrum CBD products are widely recognized for their potent healing effect for severe medical conditions. Proponents of CBD oil and other CBD products claim that it can be used to treat conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, migraines, epilepsy, autoimmune diseases, depression and anxiety.

For those with health issues, using full-spectrum CBD oil has become a popular choice since it is viewed by many as the cannabis product that is the best for medical purposes. As with other alternative drugs, however, research into the properties and effects of the substance is recommended.