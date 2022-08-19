DFS Announces Collaboration with Bottomline

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) has announced a collaboration with Dutch software, planning and transport services supplier Bottomline to offer a complete, end-to-end fuel management solution.

Bottomline’s fuel logistics software package and services enable customers to schedule, execute, administer, track and analyze the transportation of fuel from depot to fuel stations and end customers, helping to reduce logistical costs and strengthen the supply chain.

DFS’s wetstock management services collect data to measure and monitor fuel tanks, offering protection against instances of loss by rapidly identifying the source and providing real-time analysis. Together, DFS and Bottomline will offer customers one aggregated fuel management solution that can save retailers 5-10% in costs through automated operations and result in increased visibility into the fuel supply chain and optimized transportation routes.

“As fuel prices have risen, the cost associated with fuel loss has never been higher,” said David Crouse, president at DFS. “This collaboration helps safeguard businesses by serving as the missing link to a fully optimized fuel management system. We’re excited to offer customers increased transparency into transport logistics and on-site monitoring and provide them with the tools they need to measure performance, identify gaps and automate processes.”

“This partnership is an ideal collaboration for Bottomline,” said Léon van Rijswijk, CEO of Bottomline. “We’ve been looking to expand our business offering on a global scale and were drawn to Dover Fueling Solutions’ forward-thinking vision of taking fuel and convenience retail to the next level. Together we can ensure fuel is transported safely and efficiently — from when it leaves the depot to when it’s pumped into the customer’s car.”

Bottomline was founded in 1998 and facilitates safe, efficient and timely replenishment of fuel tanks that store products such as gasoline, diesel, propane, LNG and LPG. The Bottomline software suite operates via a five-part application:

Scheduling — Forecasts fuel orders and automatically schedules onto available trucks

Execution — Showcases approved and scheduled trips on truck drivers’ handheld devices

Confirmation — Reviews delivered fuel loads and forwards data to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) for invoicing

Tracking — Provides real-time management of trip status and truck locations

Information – Measures and analyzes performance

The Bottomline software suite is now available to DFS customers via the company’s web portal interface.

Dover Fueling Solutions, part of Dover Corp., comprises the product brands of Wayne Fueling Systems, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ClearView, Tokheim, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks and LIQAL, delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States.