Dreamlike Coca-Cola Flavor

Coca-Cola has unveiled its next limited-edition flavor under its Coca-Cola Creations innovation platform: Coca-Cola Dreamworld. The mystery flavor of Coca-Cola focuses on the ideas of the playfulness and brightness of dreams and comes in a distinctive packaging design, transforming the iconic Coca-Cola can with whimsical shapes and electric colors to create optical illusions. Coca-Cola Dreamworld will be brought to life through a digital-led, dreamlike campaign featuring key collaborations, including an exclusive Coca-Cola Dreamworld-inspired, digital wearable collection with fashion platform DRESSX.

Coca-Cola Co.

www.coca-colacompany.com