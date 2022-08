Wiley Wallaby has announced the introduction of new limited-edition Candy Corn Drops. A new take on the classic Halloween flavor, the candy will be available for purchase in select stores across the U.S. after Labor Day until they sell out.

Made with soft and chewy licorice on the inside and a sweet candy shell on the outside, each drop is vegan, kosher, lower in sugar and only uses sustainable palm oils while being only 90 calories per serving.

