Wawa Station Opens

The station is the new terminus of the Media/Wawa Regional Rail Line on SEPTA's rail service.

Wawa has announced the completion of Wawa Station — the new terminus of the Media/Wawa Regional Rail Line on SEPTA’s (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) rail service. The companies hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of the project.

Construction on the Elwyn to Wawa Service Restoration Project began in 2018. It restores more than 3.5 miles of Regional Rail service to a growing area of Delaware County, Pa., supporting recent activities and offering excellent opportunities for future transit-oriented development. The opening of Wawa Station marks the first extension of SEPTA’s rail service since the Airport Line was established in 1985. SEPTA trains last served this area in 1986.

“Restoring service to Wawa has long been part of SEPTA’s service plans,” said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. “We are grateful to Wawa for their partnership and for supporting our vision for service to this vibrant part of Delaware County.”

SEPTA will run high-frequency service to and from Wawa Station, including early morning inbound, late night outbound and express trips.

“We are thrilled to be bringing rail service back to this community after 35 years,” said SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards. “We are thankful to the residents of Middletown Township and Chester Heights Borough for their patience throughout construction and look forward to welcoming them to their new hometown station. SEPTA service from Wawa Station is the convenient way to travel for those returning to offices or visiting the region for recreation and entertainment.”

The new Wawa Station is fully ADA accessible with a 600-space parking deck and connections to SEPTA Bus Routes 111 and 114. The building and tunnel feature artwork installations that show Wawa’s rich history of transporting milk from the dairy farm to the city via Wawa Station.

“We are proud to partner with our friends at SEPTA on the return of the line located just across from the same Wawa Dairy that has continued to bottle and distribute trusted quality products for more than 100 years and counting,” said Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens. “The new Wawa Station features elements that connect the rail and the surrounding area to our rich history, as well as some fun brand elements that will greet commuters entering and exiting the station. We look forward to hosting a Community Day on Aug. 22 to celebrate commuters and commemorate the first trains to once again depart from the Wawa station.”

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom-prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.