7-Eleven Adds Breakfast and Veggie Pizza Options

The Breakfast pizza includes ingredients such as gravy and sausage, while the Veggie pizza is topped with peppers, onions and mushrooms.

7-Eleven announced it is rolling out two brand-new pizza varieties — Veggie and Breakfast — at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

The Breakfast pizza features 7-Eleven’s signature crust topped with gravy, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and savory breakfast sausage. And for those into the classics, the Veggie pizza is loaded with fire-roasted and diced red bell pepper, green bell pepper, white onions and sliced mushrooms.

For a limited time, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program — found in the 7-Eleven app offering customers exclusive deals and discounts on their favorite products — can buy any size fountain drink or hot beverage and get a Breakfast Pizza slice for just $1.

“Whatever the occasion, pizza brings people together, and it’s always been an obvious choice to our customers,” said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven senior director of hot food. “We’re constantly innovating to offer our customers new, exciting ways to enjoy their favorite things. This time, we’re tapping into the trends of more creative and non-traditional pizzas, including savory sauces and plant-based offerings. No matter how you slice it, you can’t go wrong with either of these new craveable pizzas.”

First-time users of the 7NOW delivery app will receive a free pizza with code PIZZA. And customers who love a weekend pizza night can enjoy $5 Whole Pizza Weekends via 7NOW.

With the 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service, customers can get their delivery fee waived on more than 3,000 of their favorite 7-Eleven products, including craveable pizza and delicious coffee, for just $5.95 a month.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.