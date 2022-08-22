Gopuff Is First Retail Media Network to Tap into the Full Capabilities of CitrusAd

Delivery platform Gopuff announced the expansion of its retail media network for full shopper journey campaigns. Gopuff Ads, the first instant ad platform, is the first retail media network to roll out the highly anticipated off-site capabilities of CitrusAd, powered by Epsilon. The unified approach builds on Gopuff Ads’ initial integration with CitrusAd, enabling brands to reach not only Gopuff site visitors, but also the entirety of Gopuff’s shopper audience across the open web with timely and relevant advertising.

“As the first instant ad platform, we are bringing advertisers closer to their desired audience by collapsing the marketing funnel from impression to consumption in 30 minutes. Now, Gopuff Ads’ expansion into off-site media with CitrusAd — powered by Epsilon’s first-party purchase and future intent data — delivers amplified, relevant reach for our brand partners. We look forward to introducing this enhanced and streamlined capability to our partners,” Daniel Folkman, senior vice president of business at Gopuff said.

Gopuff, which has the unparalleled ability to transform an ad impression to consumption in minutes, is also expanding on-site ad inventory beyond sponsored products and search to include relevant sponsored product carousels — all managed and measured on the full-scope platform. Brands leveraging Gopuff Ads are seeing ROIs as high as 430%. Platform revenue grew nearly 170% year over year in July as active products more than doubled on-site.

With these enhancements, brands can influence consumers at the point of purchase with on-site advertising, while also generating demand across the open web by reaching Gopuff customers with relevant, off-site display, video and connected TV advertising tied directly to in-stock inventory. Brands are also able to understand their ad performance through SKU-level sales reporting that combines both on-site and off-site campaigns.

“When companies like Gopuff make the decision to unify on-site and off-site media capabilities as a one-stop shop, they will grow advertiser adoption, revenues and site traffic. Through CitrusAd’s easy to use self-service, white-label platform, full-funnel Gopuff Ads campaigns can now easily be managed by brands under one roof to expand audience reach and attract new customers,” said David Haase, CEO of CitrusAd Americas.

“Gopuff continues to be a leader in retail media. By engaging consumers both on-site and off-site, brands can reach shopper audiences with relevant and compelling messages that drive impulse sales. This is a win for Gopuff and the brands it serves. We look forward to more brands being able to tap into the power of over 200 million privacy-protected CORE IDs in the U.S. and reach their customers through high-impact ad formats at an unprecedented level of scale,” said Joe Doran, chief product officer at Epsilon.

Ad spending in retail media is forecasted to reach around $60 billion by 2024, according to eMarketer, indicating strong support for its closed-loop transparent measurement and proven effectiveness.

Gopuff is a go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. Gopuff has an assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets.

Founded in 2017 by co-founders Nick Paech and Brad Moran, CitrusAd created a self-serve retail media platform enabling retailers to monetize their on-site and off-site digital assets. By partnering with retailers, CitrusAd now enables brands to launch and review advertising campaigns across the full customer journey in one single platform and in just a few clicks.

Epsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. It connects advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy and client data.