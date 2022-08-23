Liquid Barcodes Launches New Payment Technology

C-StorePay makes paying for fuel, in-store merchandise and subscription programs convenient for customers, reduces credit card fees for retailers and integrates easily into existing loyalty programs.

In an effort to make paying for fuel, in-store merchandise and subscription programs easy and frictionless for customers, Liquid Barcodes launched C-StorePay, an innovative product that also lowers credit card fees for retailers.

This groundbreaking product takes customers half the time to register and set up compared to other loyalty payment apps currently in the marketplace. C-StorePay also collects much less personal information than other payment options.

C-StorePay accepts ACH payments which instantly reduces retailer card processing fees by more than half, in addition to credit and debit cards. With sky-high credit card processing fees in the convenience industry, processing payment via ACH saves retailers at least 1.5% in fees which can translate to thousands or millions of dollars year over year.

All Liquid Barcodes programs feature simple, plug-and-play integrations that can be implemented in weeks, not months. C-StorePay integrates easily with existing loyalty programs.

“We are beyond excited to introduce C-StorePay for fuel, in-store merchandise and subscription programs here in the U.S. The addition of ACH payment processing makes this a must-have offer for every retailer, regardless of size. The easy integration will please customers with only a few steps to register, IT professionals and marketers, alike,” said Mats Danielsen, CEO of Liquid Barcodes. “What is really unique about C-StorePay is that it provides the ability for customers to cross-purchase products or services between the store, the fuel forecourt and the car wash and retailers can further take advantage of our gamification capabilities to enhance engagement with those customers.”

Payments are processed by PSPs and are guaranteed safe, thereby giving customers and retailers peace of mind relying on the PSP’s track record of fraud protection and data authentication.

Representatives from Liquid Barcodes are excited to talk about this revolutionary program and will be exhibiting at October’s NACS Show at booth 3688 in the New Exhibitor Area.

Liquid Barcodes is a global loyalty and digital marketing technology company specializing in the convenience and foodservice industries. Its proprietary cloud-based technology platform allows retailers to create and manage their digital marketing campaigns, including subscriptions, with a proprietary process called the “customer connection cycle” to engage, promote and reward customer activities in real-time across digital and media channels.