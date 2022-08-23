Parker’s Accepting Applications for Healthcare Funding

Parker’s announced that the Parker’s Community Fund is currently accepting applications for healthcare funding from qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in coastal Georgia and South Carolina.

An online application is available on the chain’s website. All requests for funding in the current grant cycle must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at 5 p.m. ET.

Parker’s has a deep, ongoing commitment to be a force for positive change and has donated $22 million to the Parker’s Community Fund. For the current funding cycle, the Parker’s Community Fund will award grants to qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that demonstrate positive, measurable impact in the healthcare area. Qualifying charitable organizations must operate within the Parker’s Community Fund service area in southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina.

The Parker’s Community Fund board of directors encourages applicants to think big when applying for funding. Requests for healthcare-related capital campaigns, major expansions, legacy projects or endowment opportunities designed to make a major impact in the communities Parker’s serves in southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina are strongly encouraged.

The Parker’s Community Fund was founded in 2020 with a generous donation from Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker and Parker’s. The Fund awards grants to qualifying 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations demonstrating positive, measurable impact in one or more of the following focus areas: education, healthcare, hunger and heroes.

The first Parker’s Community Fund grant was awarded to Union Mission in Savannah, Ga., to open the Parker House for Women, the first facility for unaccompanied homeless women in the region.

In recent years, Parker’s endowed the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah and made a record $5 million donation to the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University, supporting the next generation of business leaders in Georgia. In addition, the company’s acclaimed Fueling the Community charitable giving initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools.