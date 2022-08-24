7-Eleven Releases Online Merchandise Shop

7Collection items will be available to customers for 11% off for seven days.

7-Eleven announced the launch of an online merchandise shop specially curated with 7-Eleven stans in mind — 7Collection. The shop features exclusive apparel and accessories inspired by 7-Eleven and its fan-favorite products–like Big Gulp and Slurpee drinks. For the first seven days, customers will receive 11% off all the 7Collection items using the code 7Collection11.

The 7Collection shop offers brand fans a little bit of everything on its website — including vintage tees, hats and an assortment of unique memorabilia. 7-Eleven is kicking off the shop with two iconic drops:

The Cars of 7-Eleven Collection: An ode to the brand’s car-loving fans and the popular #CarsOf7ELEVEn hashtag, this collection brings the heat and boasts legendary threads, a trucker hat, car decal and the iconic coffee-scented air freshener first debuted in Model 711.

The Slurpee Collection: A celebration of the iconic, internationally recognized frozen beverage that has captivated 7-Eleven fans for over 55 years, the Slurpee Collection encompasses both retro and modern Slurpee drink apparel, accessories and collectibles. Customers can match their swag to their Slurpee and enjoy $1 small Slurpee drinks all year long.

“Over the past 95 years, 7-Eleven has become more than just a convenience store. It’s a destination for snacking, a photoshoot backdrop, a music video stage, a haven for car lovers — and an essential staple in our customers’ lives,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “We hope this swag serves as another reminder to our customers that we’re always here to help make their day a little more awesome.”

Customers looking to take their brand love even further are encouraged to join 7Rewards, the loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app where customers can earn points on most purchases.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.