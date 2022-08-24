CAL’s Launches Rewards App for Stripes Stores

The loyalty program was built from the ground up and gives customers access to unlimited rewards and savings.

CAL’s Convenience has launched a new My Rewards loyalty program built from the ground up leveraging the Paytronix customer engagement platform. Guests that visit CAL’s Stripes stores can register immediately to begin earning unlimited rewards and savings.

“Loyalty programs continue to increase in popularity as today’s digital advancements engage guests, enhance communication and offer so much more opportunity,” said Mike Donerkiel, loyalty brand manager, CAL’s Convenience. “We reviewed vendors, and Paytronix offered the best solution and a fast path to migrate the limited loyalty program we had in place into a brand-new program built from the ground up with the latest and greatest.”

CAL’s new My Rewards is free to join and easy to use, as guests earn and redeem rewards at both the register and at the pump. Each purchase earns Stars which can be redeemed for unlimited rewards like free items, fuel and in store discounts. Members also gain access to special promotions on their favorite products.

“Personalization matters to customers and separates good brands from great brands,” said Paytronix Systems Chief Revenue Officer Charles Gray. “CAL’s has established a commitment to the customer that is clearly articulated in its loyalty program and will be a key part as it continues to grow both its CAL’s Convenience and Stripes brands.”

“Paytronix really partnered with us to deliver an experience our guests love and engage with,” added Donerkiel. “Each week the Data Insights team meets with us to identify ways we can fine-tune and take the program further.”

Established in 2018, CAL’s Convenience operates 211 Stripes by CAL’s Convenience locations in West Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Stripes offers high-quality fuels; groceries; snacks; name brand fountain and beverage; spirits; and fresh food items — with Laredo Taco and Subway locations at some stores.