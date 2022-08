This Halloween season, Mars brands are releasing new spooky treats, including Snickers. Snickers Fun Size Ghoulish Green Bars and other themed Halloween snacks allow shoppers to treat themselves and others all season. A fun twist on the classic Snickers bars fans know, Snickers Fun Size Ghoulish Green Bars feature a Ghoulish Green nougat. It is available in 9.79-ounce bags at retailers nationwide.

