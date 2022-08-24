How Alta Convenience Saves Time and Increases Profitability Across 156 Locations

Before Dennis Dirkse, Vice President of Retail Operations for Alta Convenience, found MeazureUp last year, his staff was conducting site visits at their Philips 66, Conoco, and ExxonMobil stores the old-fashioned way. Information was gathered with paper and pen, then reports were emailed and forwarded throughout the organization, often with many people on copy and hard-to-follow comment threads attached. Dirkse describes the system not just as outdated, but as “antiquated.” With 156 locations across seven states, maintaining brand standards was a challenge.

Then Dirkse found MeazureUp. His team has been using Audit App, MeazureUp’s powerful digital field assessment tool for the past year and the results have been transformative. “Now, we do everything that we used to do by hand using AuditApp,” Dirkse says. “It processes all the information for us and gives us everything we need to run our business efficiently.”

Finding Benefits in New Technology

One feature that the Alta Convenience team finds particularly useful is AuditApp’s geolocation capability. Like anyone who is responsible for managing staff across many miles or even multiple time zones, Dirkse chuckles wryly at horror stories of employees who have been less than transparent about their whereabouts, even going so far as to submit audits when supervisors have them marked as out sick or on PTO. Dirkse reports that his team enjoys the improved oversight and increased data. He says, “Geolocating provides us with accurate info and ensures that data is processed to the correct location. That’s something I really like.”

Another feature that is having an impact at Alta Convenience is MeazureUp’s reporting capabilities: “MeazureUp offers a flexible product. It has the ability to adapt and take on our processes.” He and his colleagues are generating, compiling, and analyzing more accurate, detailed information than ever before. They have been able to leverage that data to make better decisions and steer Alta Convenience to greater success.

AuditApp was instrumental in resolving an issue that had been problematic at Alta Convenience for some time: restrooms that just weren’t up to today’s standards. In a post-pandemic world, customers expect as many touch-free amenities as possible, and Alta Convenience needed to provide them. Dirkse says that, for the company, which uses the app at all levels, “It helps to have multiple sets of eyes looking at a problem.” The restroom problem came to light after multiple executives caught it with the help of the app’s integrated photo abilities. They quickly realized that the issue wasn’t about a handful of stores with maintenance troubles. It was a more global problem that required a carefully-considered solution. Those out-of-date sites have since been remodeled, improving the overall customer experience.

Ease of Use is Critical

In the operations world, time is money. The benefits of switching to MeazureUp are helping Dirkse and his team boost Alta Convenience’s bottom line. MeazureUp is so easy and quick to use that everyone from boots-on-the-ground store staff members to upper-level management are finding it a breeze. “It makes them more efficient,” says Dierks. “That means that we get through these processes more quickly than ever before. It frees up time for us.” That’s time that Alta Convenience employees can devote to more critical, profit-generating tasks.

When asked about the ROI on his company’s transition to MeazureUp, Dirkse has a quick answer. He immediately points to Alta Convenience’s ability to target issues identified through the app. The company has safety programs that are supported by monthly and quarterly audits. Thanks to AuditApp’s easy-to-interpret dashboard, they’ve not only noticed cleanliness issues but also created action plans to address problems regarding safety concerns around concrete, asphalt, exit signs and more. Dirkse is confident that correcting appearance and enhancing customer experience is having a positive effect on profits. “For Alta Convenience,” he says, “it’s helped solidify our presence in the convenience store industry.”

A Recommendation Without Reservation

Dennis Dirkse is confident that other businesses would benefit by making the transition to MeazureUp. He is unhesitating in his praise of the company. “The MeazureUp team has been great to work with. They are quick to respond and questions are resolved in a timely manner,” He concluded by saying, “If you want a more efficient process that frees up valuable time to focus on other areas of the business, MeazureUp is for you.”

