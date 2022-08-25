Dash In and Splash In ECO Car Wash Open New Location

The c-store and car wash will celebrate the grand opening of the Newark, Del., site on Aug. 26.

An all-new Dash In convenience store and Splash In ECO Car Wash in Newark, Del., decided to celebrate its grand opening with a two-day long celebration beginning on Friday, Aug. 26. The new site is located at 668 Paper Mill Road at the intersection of Paper Mill Road and Possum Park Road.

Event Schedule

8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. — Event duration with free food samples from the Dash In craveable menu for all guests, with a prize wheel and chance to enter to win a $500 Shell gift card

10:00 a.m. — Reusable gift bags with coupons and a reusable tumbler for the first 50 guests, with an additional item of a mystery-valued gift card

11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. — Live DJ

2:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. — Herr’s sampling tent and cornhole game for giveaways

2:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. — Wilmington Blue Rocks ticket giveaways to the first 100 guests

3:00 p.m. — Ribbon-cutting event, with signature quesadilla pull and grant presentations to local organizations by Dash In leadership

Event Overview

The grand opening will celebrate Dash In and Splash In’s commitment to Newark, with the event featuring a number of activities. The schedule will help to connect Dash In and Splash In with the Newark community.

$6,500 in grants to be presented to local organizations $5,000 to be presented to the Food Bank of Delaware to help children and their

families get the food they need $1,000 to be presented to Newark High School for resources for their teachers

and students $500 to be presented to the Aetna Hose and Hook and Ladder Co. for essential

resources



Dash In executives will be available for interviews at the event.