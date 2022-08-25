Mitratech Acquires TalentReef

The acquisition was made to further advance Mitratech’s commitment to HR compliance & efficiency.

Global provider of legal, compliance and human resources (HR) software Mitratech has acquired TalentReef, a high-volume, hourly employee-focused applicant tracking and onboarding platform.

TalentReef automates processes and optimizes workflows to remove friction for candidates and hiring managers, particularly in de-centralized hiring environments. The talent management ecosystem was built to eliminate discord, ensure compliance and make the recruiting, hiring and onboarding process as smooth and easy as possible for managers and their applicants.

In addition to TalenfReef, Mitratech recently acquired an advanced background screening company, Assurehire, as continuous investment in HR Compliance.

TalentReef’s solution provides robust features that hiring managers need to compete in the battle for hourly talent. From a rapid application process to a conversational AI chatbot and two-way text communications, the platform has been built to scale and is configurable based on positional requirements, seasonality and local market needs — specifically for those who hire hourly workers. TalentReef is used in over 100,000 locations across the U.S.

“We welcome TalentReef into the Mitratech community and are excited about our collective vision,” said Mike Williams, CEO of Mitratech. “Combining TalentReef’s best-in-class systems with Mitratech’s expertise, technology and global platform will ensure our customers’ hiring needs are serviced better and faster than anyone else in the industry.”

The acquisition comes on the heels of Mitratech acquiring AssureHire, an emerging leader in tech-enabled background screening and verifications. TalentReef will integrate with both Tracker I-9 and AssureHire to provide a seamless and highly compliant onboarding experience for hourly workers.

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility and spurring collaboration across an enterprise. Mitratech serves over 2,000 organizations worldwide spanning more than 160 countries.