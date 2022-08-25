Pilot Flying J Reveals Fall Coffee Lineup

Pilot Flying J announced the return of its Cinnabon pumpkin spice cappuccino and bourbon pecan drip coffee, fan favorites from 2021.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but the bourbon pecan coffee is the best coffee on the road,” said Adam K., a Pilot Flying J guest who first tried the limited-time coffee last fall.

Knowing its guests go nuts for the bourbon pecan coffee, the travel center network is introducing a new southern pecan cold brew with all-natural flavors and a touch of nutty sweetness. Additional fall offerings include a special edition, single-origin, bean-to-cup coffee called Machu Picchu, Peru, and a pumpkin spice creamer to keep any cup perfectly pumpkin. These limited-time fall flavors will be available at more than 650 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers starting Sept. 6 through October until supplies last.

“This fall, we are branching out and going beyond pumpkin with several autumn-inspired coffees to keep you going during your travels,” said Jonathan Braatvedt, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. “The bourbon pecan was a hit, and we are excited to bring it back along with the classics and some new flavors so there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Guests can discover their new favorite autumn-inspired coffee and save with the myRewards Plus app, which includes weekly deals and discounts to help them go further on everything from gas to beverages. Now through Oct. 31, myRewards Plus members can save 10 cents on every gallon of gas at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers.

The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.