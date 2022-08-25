Wawa Announces Social Media Sweepstakes

The chain released an inspiring video of Mark Andrews, tight end of the Baltimore Ravens.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens tight end, is the newest NFL player that was featured in Wawa’s latest NFL video. Andrews is shown gearing up for the upcoming season with a stop at Wawa to fuel up his team with Wawa favorites.

Produced by Whistle Sports, the video is heartfelt, inspiring and offers fans a chance to win Ravens tickets and swag.

Entering the Social Media Sweepstakes

Through Sept. 11, fans can enter a Wawa social media sweepstakes on Instagram for a chance at winning a pair of Baltimore Ravens game tickets, autographed Ravens jersey, football and photos from Mark Andrews. Also included in the prize pack is Wawa merch

including:

$10 dollar Wawa gift card

Wawa hoodie

Pair of Wawa socks

Charger pack

Pack of Wawa stickers

Pack of Wawa tattoos

To enter:

Follow @Wawa on Instagram Like video post Tag a friend and comment #sweepstakes

“As the official hoagie sponsor of the Baltimore Ravens, Wawa is excited to release a new video of Mark Andrews to get fans excited for the upcoming season and offer a chance for fans to get their hands on some tickets and swag,” said Jim Morey, chief marketing officer, Wawa. “Just like associates strive for at Wawa, Mark Andrews emphasizes the importance of teamwork in winning on and off the field.”

Wawa is proud to be the official hoagie of the Baltimore Ravens since 2019. Wawa Catering is great for game day celebrations with hoagie, soup, side and chip bundles available for 10-plus guests.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.