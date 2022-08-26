Ghost-Themed Candy Mix

Ferrara announced one of its new Halloween mixes: Ghost Goodies Mix. This spooky mix features a lineup of Ferrara favorites. Varieties include Nerds; Nerds Gummy Clusters; Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Pouches; Laffy Taffy in Banana, Apple, Cherry and Strawberry flavors; and SweeTARTS Original. The mix will be available nationwide in September. Ghost Goodies Mix comes in a 90-count Laydown Bag at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $12.99 and a 135-count Standup Bag at an SRP of $17.99.

Ferrara

www.ferrarausa.com