Hard Lemonade Canned Cocktails

Monaco Cocktails introduced Monaco Hard Lemonades, featuring Original and Peach flavors. This new line disrupts the market and existing products in the space by offering two shots of vodka in every can with a 9% ABV. Priding itself on its entire cocktail collection being malt-free, Monaco only uses real spirits in every can. Monaco’s new line offers a crisp, light finish.

The Hard Lemonades join Monaco Cocktails’ diverse portfolio of baseline canned cocktails, featuring a selection of vodka, tequila, gin and rum. Monaco Hard Lemonades are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-$2.99 per 12-ounce can.

Atomic Brands

www.atomic-brands.com