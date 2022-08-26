Love’s Opens Washington Location

Love’s Travel Stops opened a new location and is now serving customers in Pasco, Wash. The store, located on 2252 East Kartchner St., adds 57 truck parking spaces and 70 jobs to Franklin County.

“We’re excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and give customers the Highway Hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” said Greg Love, Love’s co-CEO. “Whether it’s fresh food, snacks or coffee; today’s latest technologies; or just somewhere to stretch your legs, Love’s has the amenities professional drivers and four-wheel customers need when they’re on the road.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 13,000 square feet

Arby’s (opening Aug. 29)

57 truck parking spaces

78 car parking spaces

Seven diesel bays

Five showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Chaplaincy Cork’s Place, a nonprofit organization that supports children experiencing grief.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.