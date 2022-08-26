Stewart’s Shops Opens New Site

Stewart’s Shops announced the opening of a new location in Sharon Springs, a village in Schoharie County, N.Y. This quaint little village of 559 people is on the edge of the Catskill Mountains and overlooks the Mohawk Valley. The Sharon Springs shop is one of 13 Stewart’s Shops that will be rebuilt in 2022.

Right in the center of the village and across from the school, Stewart’s Shops is an essential part of the Sharon Springs community. The new shop features a food bar, a beer cave and additional seating.

To celebrate the opening of this shop, Stewart’s Shops hosted a grand opening celebration on Friday, Aug. 26. The ribbon cutting was at 10 a.m. and had specials all day. Specials include free single-scoop ice cream cones; 99-cent hot coffee/tea; 99-cent Stewart’s Shops sodas and Refreshers; 99-cent Make Your Own Hot Dogs; $2 off any whole 16-inch pizza; 10-cents off all gas, including diesel; and more.