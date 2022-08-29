Symphony Series architectural lighting fixtures from SloanLED deliver performance and versatility in timeless form factors that blend seamlessly into exterior spaces and share a cohesive family appearance. Built and designed in the company’s Ventura, Calif., facility, Symphony Series is backed by SloanLED’s 10-year product and two-year total replacement Performance+ Turnkey Service warranties. With 65 years in the industry, SloanLED offers the best LEDs and support, superior technical assistance and unparalleled customer assistance, which is why companies that mean business choose SloanLED.

SloanLED

www.SloanLED.com