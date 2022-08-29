Focus and Workout Energy Shots

Innovator in functional energy shots and pills Vitamin Energy announced the launch of Vitamin Energy Focus+ and Vitamin Energy Workout+. These are now available in an all-new flavor, Berry. The shots have zero sugar, contain vitamins and energize up to seven-plus hours.

The launch follows the purchase of the company’s new manufacturing plant located in Wilmington, Del. This facility will help optimize production of Vitamin Energy’s various selection of energy shots and pill supplements, while continuing to also provide fast shipping times.