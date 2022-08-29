Love’s to Celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in September

Love’s Travel Stops announced it is giving away a record breaking 23.5 million My Love Rewards (MLR) points (worth more than $230,000) to professional truck drivers during September to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. There will be hundreds of daily and weekly winners and a 1-million-point winner at the end of the month. The company is also celebrating the launch of Amarillo Supply Co., a brand focused on keeping drivers safe while on the road, with discounts and giveaways.

Each time drivers swipe their My Love Rewards card during the month of September, they will be entered for a chance to instantly win 1,000 or 2,000 My Love Rewards points. Thousands of instant winners will be selected daily. They will also be entered for a chance to win weekly My Love Rewards points and a grand prize of 1 million My Love Rewards points at the end of the month. Winners will be notified by email.

My Love Rewards Points weekly giveaway:

Sept. 9 one customer will win 250,000 MLR points ($2,500 retail value).

Sept. 16 one customer will win 500,000 MLR points ($5,000 retail value).

Sept. 23 one customer will win 750,000 MLR points ($7,500 retail value).

Sept. 30 one customer will receive a grand prize of 1,000,000 MLR points ($10,000 retail value).

“We look forward to National Truck Driver Appreciation Week each year because it’s one way we say, ‘thank you,’ to professional truck drivers who are essential to the country’s success,” said Jon Archard, Love’s vice president of fleet sales. “This year is special because it’s our biggest points giveaway ever and we’ve launched a brand focused on keeping drivers and their trucks safe on the road.”

Amarillo Supply Co. includes key items that professional truck drivers need to maintain their trucks while delivering essential goods across the country. The brand will initially feature a variety of air hoses and a blow gun kit and be sold at all travel stop locations across the country. In spring 2023, the brand will grow to include around 40 additional items.

Additional Driver Appreciation Month deals include:

Fresh food and drink deals Sept. 12-16

Free hot sandwich or fresh salad with an oil change Sept. 12-16

Discounts on Amarillo Supply Co. products throughout September and October

Free Amarillo Supply Co. hat with the purchase of a three-pack of gloves for $9.99, or any of the six Amarillo Supply Co. safety items promoted at 15% off, throughout the month and through October

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care