Soapy Joe’s Opens 17th Location in San Diego County

In partnership with Pepper Drive Elementary School, a portion of the proceeds from grand opening day will be donated to the local El Cajon, Calif., school.

Soapy Joe’s has announced the official opening of its 17th location in San Diego County on 2nd St. in El Cajon, Calif. The official ribbon cutting and grand opening event will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Honorary guests and attendees for the event will include: members from the East County Chamber of Commerce; City Manager Graham Mitchell; and Chief Operating Officer of Soapy Joe’s Megan Ragsdale.

“We are so lucky to continue to grow our presence in the East County area thanks to our loyal Soapy Joe’s family and community,” said Lorens Attisha, founder and CEO of Soapy Joe’s. “As members of the community, Soapy Joe’s is committed to providing an exemplary and essential service, as well as new jobs that will continue to support the district.”

The grand opening will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Ribbon cutting along with remarks from honorary guests will take place at 10:00 a.m. ending at 11:00 a.m. The event will offer refreshments and Soapy Joe’s giveaways such as a neighborhood specific air freshener. Additionally, Soapy Joe’s has partnered with the Pepper Drive Elementary School and 25% of the proceeds from grand opening day on Thursday, Sept. 1 will be donated to the local El Cajon school to celebrate the new location and the community.

Soapy Joe’s will also be offering new members in the area the opportunity to join for $1 for their first month at any wash level, available online or at the new El Cajon location through Sept. 30.

2nd Street in El Cajon marks Soapy Joe’s 17th location, with plans for continued growth and expansion through the end of 2022. To date, Soapy Joe’s has broken ground in California areas Skyline, Miramar and Convoy.

Soapy Joe’s car wash is a locally owned family business with multiple locations serving San Diego County. Soapy Joe’s prides itself in its commitment to the environment, using advanced water reclamation systems, and earning the International Carwash Associations WaterSavers designation.