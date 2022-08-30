7-Eleven Offers Labor Day Pizza Deals

First-time 7NOW customers can redeem a free cheese or pepperoni pizza with any order on the 7NOW delivery app.

7-Eleven announced it is offering pizza for free on Labor Day and National Cheese Pizza Day. First-time 7NOW customers can redeem a free cheese or pepperoni pizza with any order on the 7NOW delivery app using the code PIZZA.

Existing customers can get in on the celebration a few days early and enjoy a $5 cheese or pepperoni pizza from Sept. 2-4 via 7NOW only.

The convenience store chain’s pizza can go well with other customer purchases of ice and beer to enjoy by the pool or 7-Select ice cream and popcorn for a gals/guys night in.